Border Patrol apprehensions increased in July, but remain lower than before Title 42 was lifted

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Apprehensions along the southern U.S. border last month increased from June of this year, but decreased from July 2022, when the Title 42 order was still enacted, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Saturday.

July saw 132,652 apprehensions on the southwest border, the agency said in a report.

A senior DHS official touted the policies enacted by the administration, including allowing migrants claiming asylum to register on an app, and having individuals who pass through countries apply for asylum in those countries.

"This is indicative of the success of our work to maximize the use of expedited removal after the Title 42," a senior DHS official told reporters on a conference call Friday.

The Trump-enacted Title 42 policy allowed the U.S. to expel upward of two million migrants from the border including a surge of Haitian asylum seekers last year, Venezuelans who have been coming in larger numbers, and Mexicans, who make up the bulk unauthorized migrants in the Southwest.

The official said at the beginning of May when Title 42 was still enacted, CBP was processing nearly 6,000 people per day, that number has decreased to just over 2,000.

"We've seen those encounters dropped significantly over 66% from early May to post Title 42," the official said. "And we've seen most encounters hold flat from time to time."

The official said for the end of July 2023 over 181,000 Cubans Haitians Nicaraguans and Venezuelans have lawfully arrived into the U.S. This includes more than 41,000 Cubans, 72,000 Haitians, 34,000 Nicaraguans and 63,000 Venezuelans who have been vetted and authorized for travel, the official said.

Seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana increased 9%. From June to date in fiscal year 2023, CBP saw more than 23,700 pounds of fentanyl. That compares with 10,500 pounds over the same period in FY 22.

While the official on the call didn't answer any questions about the floating barriers put in place by Texas along the Rio Grande river, he noted there was no change in the number of migrants that were apprehended in that sector.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Biden Administration have been entangled in a legal battle to keep or remove the barriers, ever since they were placed in the river late last month.

