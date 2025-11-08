Body of missing Charleston college student is found, death ruled suicide: Police

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) -- The body of a missing College of Charleston student has been recovered over one week after he went missing, police said, and investigators have determined he died by suicide.

Owen Kinney, a 19-year-old from New Jersey, was found dead in the water near Patriots Point around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, the Charleston Police Department said.

The teen was last seen by friends around 2 a.m. on Oct. 31 in an area near the college, police said. Detectives confirmed he walked alone onto the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway shortly after 3 a.m., and his phone's last recorded location was there around that time, police said.

Investigators determined Kinney died by suicide after going on the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway at 3:49 a.m., police said.

"I would like to thank everyone who took part in the effort to get Owen back to his family," Charleston Police Chief Chito Walker said in a statement on Saturday. "We hope this recovery brings some measure of closure to a family experiencing unimaginable loss."

Police said earlier this week that they had concluded the teenager died by suicide and that the missing persons case was shifting to a recovery effort.

"There are no words that can ease the pain of losing someone so young and so full of promise," College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu said in a statement on Saturday.

"Now is the time to surround his family with love, to support the friends and classmates who are grieving and to remind each other that no one in our campus family carries this weight alone," Hsu said. "We have encouraged students who have been impacted to seek support through the Counseling Center, and faculty and staff may contact AllOne Health. These resources are free, confidential and available to all College of Charleston affiliates."

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide -- free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

