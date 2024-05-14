Body of man traveling down Colorado River on wooden raft with dog found in Grand Canyon National Park

NEW YORK — The body of a man who had been traveling down the Colorado River on a wooden raft has been found in Grand Canyon National Park, officials said.

Thomas Robinson, a 58-year-old man from Santa Fe, New Mexico, was believed to have attempted to travel down the Colorado River on a wooden raft with his dog before abandoning the vessel at Lees Ferry, just a few miles south of Arizona’s border with Utah, according to a statement from the National Park Service detailing the incident.

National Park Service personnel were notified of a body in the Colorado River near river mile 6 on Friday.

“Park rangers responded and recovered the body which was transported to Lees Ferry and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office,” park officials said. “Initial information indicates the body is that of missing person Thomas L. Robison. The Coconino County Medical Examiner will confirm positive identification.”

The circumstances around how Robinson may have died is currently unknown and the investigation into his death is ongoing. Additionally, authorities did not disclose the whereabouts of the dog or whether or not the canine survived.

Park officials said no additional information regarding this case will be made available at this time.

