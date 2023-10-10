Bob Costas saves choking restaurant patron with Heimlich maneuver

Bob Costas is a renowned broadcaster, a 28-time Emmy Award winner, and now he's a literal life-saver, too.

The longtime sportscaster recently saved the life of a complete stranger who was choking at a restaurant. According to Page Six, when the fellow restaurant patron begin to choke, Costas "rushed to help him" and successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver.

The date and location of Costas' life-saving heroics are unknown, but his rep confirmed that it did happen.

“Bob doesn’t think this was that big of a deal,” Costas' rep told Page Six. “He really feels he did what just about anyone else would do in a similar situation.”

Costas, 71, has been serving as the play-by-play announcer for the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. He's been in Los Angeles since late last week, but will be traveling to Phoenix as the series shifts to Chase Field on Wednesday.

Costas is not the only sportscaster to save someone's life, though it's a pretty small group. College football broadcaster Jesse Palmer also used the Heimlich maneuver to save his broadcast partner Chris Fowler's life in 2013 when he was choking on a dry chicken sandwich.

Never before needed a Heimlich at halftime. (Or any time)!

thanks Jesse Palmer! He saved me from death by dry chicken sandwich.

Really. — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) December 28, 2013

Spanish language broadcaster Rickie Ricardo, who has called games for the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Yankees, saved his fellow Yankees broadcaster John Sterling's life in 2021 when Sterling's car got caught in post-hurricane flooding.