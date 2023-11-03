National

Blinken urges Israel to protect Gaza civilians as death toll climbs: Full coverage of the Israel-Hamas war

By Yahoo News Staff, Yahoo News

Aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis People mourn the Palestinians killed during Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at a hospital, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 3, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2F54A1Q6NA (Mohammed Salem/REUTERS)

• Israel's ground assault continued Friday with troops tightening their "encirclement" around Gaza City, an IDF spokesman said.

• International calls for a ceasefire are growing louder as the civilian death toll in Gaza climbs.

• The U.S. is calling for a "humanitarian pause" while warning Israel it doesn't have long before international support erodes.

• Israel has so far rejected such calls in its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 people dead.

• More than 9,200 people — including thousands of children — have since been killed in retaliatory strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.

