Bills G Dion Dawkins blasts 'disrespectful' Jets after reported postgame fight involving Michael Clemons

The Buffalo Bills blasted the New York Jets Sunday in a game that finally saw Zach Wilson benched.

After the game, things got testy in the tunnel in a fight that reportedly involved Bills guard Dion Dawkins and Jets defensive tackle Michael Clemons.

Video of the scuffle was captured from a distance. What exactly went down isn't clear, but the audio paints a picture of some agitated football players settling their differences.

Wilson is seen keeping his distance, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh walks away from the skirmish, clearly not interested in getting involved in the aftermath of his team's 32-6 loss. SNY's Connor Hughes reports that it was a "huge fight" involving Dawkins and a "very emotional" Clemons.

A fourth-quarter interaction between the two explains the tension.

Dawkins dove on Clemons at the end of a play. Clemons then shoved Dawkins to the ground. Dawkins rolled over onto his back in an apparent attempt to feign injury. After a several moments, he popped up off the turf, sprinted away from the skirmish and waved to a cheering Buffalo crowd enjoying the then 29-6 Bills lead.

Dion Dawkins just had arguably the strangest 25-second sequence of any player in the NFL this season 😂 pic.twitter.com/aKe8b8dxWM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 20, 2023

The incident drew an unnecessary roughness penalty on Dawkins and apparently sparked the postgame shenanigans in the tunnel.

Dawkins had thoughts on it all while speaking with media postgame.

"I'm a humble guy," he said, per Matt Parino of Syracuse.com. "I'm not a fan, man. I'm not a fan of the Jets. Very disrespectful players. It's what it is, and when we could run and pass and beat a team like that — cool. Thumbs up."

So there you have it. Dion Dawkins, not a fan of the Jets.

For those seeking a rematch between Dawkins and Clemons, they'll have to wait until next season. Sunday's game was the second of the season between the teams, with Buffalo's win splitting the season series at 1-1.