National

Bills DE Von Miller reportedly will miss first 4 games on the PUP list

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) (Adrian Kraus/AP)

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports

The Buffalo Bills will reportedly keep veteran edge rusher Von Miller on the physically unable to perform list, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That means Miller will miss the first four games of the season: on the road against the New York Jets, at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, on the road against the Washington Commanders and at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Miller, 34, suffered a knee injury during the Bills' Thanksgiving day win over the Detroit Lions on Nov. 24 that doctors later discovered was an ACL tear. He missed the final five games of the 2022 regular season as well as the Bills two playoff games. Miller underwent surgery in January and said in June he expected to be healthy for the Bills' season-opener against the Jets on Sept. 11.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Win $1,000 With KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000 to help pay your bills. The KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout with Dale & Lee’s Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing starts Monday, August 28th and goes through Friday, October 13th.* That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!