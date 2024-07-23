Bears excuse S Jonathan Owens from training camp to support wife Simone Biles at Paris Olympics

Not all practice absences are excused.

This one is, for a compelling reason.

The Chicago Bears have cleared safety Jonathan Owens to miss seven upcoming practices at training camp. The reason? He's traveling to Paris to support his wife and gold-medal gymnast Simone Biles compete at the Olympics.

Head coach Matt Eberflus discussed the decision with reporters on Monday from Bears training camp in Lake Forest, Illinois. He's all for it.

"Just because we respect the Olympics," Eberflus said, per ESPN. "That is a big deal. And he's just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that's so cool that he gets to do that.

"We welcome that, and it's going to be awesome. Go USA."

Owens is preparing for his first season in Chicago. He previously spent four seasons with the Houston Texans and a single single season with the rival Green Bay Packers. He was a part-time starter in Green Bay and projects to play as a key reserve in Chicago after signing a two-year, $4.75 million contract as a free agent.

Biles is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time. She has seven medals from two Olympic Games including four golds from the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. The reigning U.S. all-around champion, she's a favorite to secure more hardware in Paris.

Biles and Owens married in 2022. This will be his first chance to watch her compete in the Olympics since they've been married.

The Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday with qualifying in women's gymnastics scheduled to start two days later on July 28. The team final is scheduled for July 30, and the individual finals will conclude on Aug. 5.

Owens has a pass from the Bears a lot but not all of Biles' anticipated competitions. He's cleared to miss practice from July 29-August 3, which would allow him to watch the team competition and potentially the women's vault final on August 3. Barring an extension, he'd miss the uneven bars, vault and balance beam finals scheduled for August 4 and 5.