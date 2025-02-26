Battle for 2025 & 2026 College Football Playoff format continues | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

700 episodes of College Football Enquirer later, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde are somehow STILL talking about the College Football Playoff format. Ross returns from Dallas, Texas with the latest news from the CFP Management Committee on impending changes to both the 2025 & 2026 playoff structure. These two playoffs are separate events but the decisions surrounding them are linked as the Big 12 and ACC try to leverage the power they DO have in the 2025 playoff into greater concessions from the SEC & Big Ten when they take control of the 2026 playoff. From potential changes to the quarterfinal bowl games, to a switch to straight seeding, to additional automatic qualification—Dan, Ross & Pat cover it all.

Pat dives into his recent article about a gambling ring that allegedly tampered with obscure men’s basketball games including the likes of Temple, East Carolina, Mississippi Valley State and more. Finally, the People’s Court attempts to answer the oh-so-important question: which SEC team has the most fans currently incarcerated?

(2:29) CFP format discussions continue

(48:02) CBB point shaving scandal

(55:05) Most incarcerated SEC fanbases

