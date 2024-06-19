Baseball world mourns death of Willie Mays

Willie Mays stands out not just as an inner-circle Hall of Famer, but as an integral part of baseball's rich history. That legacy was felt in full force on Tuesday, when the San Francisco Giants, his team of 21 seasons, announced his death at 5:52 p.m PT.

Mays' death at 93 years old triggered a reaction across the baseball world, first hitting the Giants' broadcast.

"We are very sad now to relay this information that has just been released by the Giants, that the great Willie Mays has passed away," Giants play-by-play announced Jon Miller said. "Passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93."

The Giants also included a statement from Mays' son Michael, who thanked fans for the support they showed his father:

"My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones," said Michael Mays. "I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life's blood."

MLB quickly released a statement from commissioner Rob Manfred, says [Mays'] incredible achievements and statistics do not begin to describe the awe that came with watching Willie Mays dominate the game in every way imaginable."

Mays' death figures to way heavily on the upcoming game at Rickwood Field, where the Giants are scheduled to face the St. Louis Cardinals at the home of the Negro League's Birmingham Black Barons, where Mays played before signing with the Giants in 1950. The Giants had released a statement from Mays just a day earlier explaining he would be unable to attend because "I don't move as well as I used to."

Rickwood Field was actually hosting a minor-league game when Mays' death was announced, between the Birmingham Barons (named after Mays' hometown team) and Montgomery Biscuits.

MLB Network broadcaster Rich Waltz could be heard fighting his emotions as he read the Giants' announcement during the game.

Many, many more people responded over the ensuing hours. New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez, who watched Mets' play during his brief career with the then-nascent Mets, was near tears as he recalled meeting the legend:

"I've been at Shea Stadium when he was younger and I also was in his company when he was older and he was completely blind. What always came off, and he was the Say Hey kid, he had that ebullient personality, infectious and genuine. I got to tell him that he was the greatest player I ever saw."

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen also spoke of his time meeting Mays, who reportedly nicknamed the former MVP "Pittsburgh," via Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

"Yeah, before there was Bonds and Griffey and all these guys and Stargell, it was Willie Mays. Willie Mays, he was the guy who before Rickey Henderson, before all these great center fielders even, there was Willie Mays. He was a pioneer for the game. He was a guy who. was very fortunate to be on the Giants. And honestly, that was kind of one of the things that had me pretty excited going to the Giants was to know I was going to be around people like Willie McCovey and Willie Mays and Barry Bonds and those guys. So, his legacy is going to live on.

"Anyone who's ever come in contact with Mays for even a day, they're going to have a story. They're going to have something. My nickname was "Pittsburgh". That was my nickname to him. He'd always call me Pittsburgh. Paid attention to a lot of the games that we played in, talked to him every time I got the chance. I'm pretty sure every time. He probably got tired of me. But anytime I had an opportunity to be around him, I was going to be around him."

On social media, reactions included a number of Black baseball players and longtime San Francisco Chronicle Giants write John Shea, who was a friend of Mays and co-writer of his autobiography.

