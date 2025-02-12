National

Attempted rapist told victim he was an ICE agent: Police sources

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News
The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman in Brooklyn on Feb. 11, 2025. NYPD
By Aaron Katersky, ABC News

NEW YORK — Authorities in New York City are searching for a man who allegedly impersonated a federal immigration enforcement agent before trying to rape a 51-year-old woman in broad daylight, according to police sources.

The victim was waiting for a cab outside a Brooklyn CityMD just before 11 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect approached and said he was an ICE agent and needed to talk to her, according to police sources.

The man allegedly forced her into a basement stairwell, punched her and tried to rape her, the NYPD said.

He took her phone, her purse and a chain before fleeing the scene, police said.

The woman suffered lacerations to her face, bruising and scratches, and was hospitalized in stable condition, police sad.

The suspect never showed any identification, according to police sources.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!