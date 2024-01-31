Atmospheric river to bring two dangerous storms to California

NEW YORK — A powerful Pacific jet stream is bringing two dangerous storms fueled by an atmospheric river to the West Coast, the first of which arrives on Wednesday.

Seven western states from Washington to New Mexico are on alert for flooding, strong winds and heavy snow, with California bracing for a major impact.

The rain will reach the San Francisco Bay area around noon Wednesday.

The rainfall will grow heavier throughout the afternoon and will likely be at its heaviest around 7 p.m. Flash flooding, mudslides and strong winds are possible.

The rain starts in Los Angeles Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with the heaviest rain falling on Thursday morning. Flash flooding, mudslides and rock slides are possible.

The heavy rain and potential flash flooding will reach San Diego later on Thursday morning.

The Sierra Nevada mountain range could see 1 to 3 feet of snow while mountains in Southern California could get 1 to 2 feet of snow.

Some of this Pacific atmospheric energy moves into the Rockies Thursday afternoon into Friday, dropping heavy snow in Utah, Colorado and New Mexico.

The second storm will hit California on Sunday, bringing even more heavy rain and strong winds from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

This storm may stall off the coast, pummeling California with rain through Thursday.

Flooding and mudslides are a significant threat for Southern California.

