Astros find fracture in Yordan Alvarez's right hand, delaying slugger's return from IL

The Houston Astros hoped slugger Yordan Alvarez might be activated from the injured list this weekend. However, he'll be sidelined for a longer period after imaging exams found a fracture in his right hand that was originally diagnosed as inflammation.

Alvarez, 27, was placed on the IL on May 5 (retroactive to May 3) with right hand inflammation. That was believed to be a factor in a subpar season during which the three-time All-Star is batting only .210/.306/.340 with 3 home runs, 4 doubles and 18 RBI. Those numbers are far below his career .295/.387/.573 average with four consecutive seasons of 31 or more homers.

After Alvarez took batting practice against two minor league pitchers on Friday, the Astros were encouraged enough to believe he might return to the lineup.

"It went really well," <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://www.mlb.com/astros/news/yordan-alvarez-nearing-return-for-astros">Astros manager Joe Espada</a> told reporters. "He hit some balls out of the ballpark, he hit some balls the other way. He said he felt good, so we'll see where this takes us. I think this is a step in the right direction."

However, Alvarez said he still felt discomfort in the hand, so the Astros sent him for further imaging. The fracture was then discovered. Astros general manager Dana Brown said the fracture was "60 percent healed," but Alvarez would be shut down from hitting as a result.

Apparently, the fracture wasn't originally visible through imaging exams because of the swelling in Alvarez's hand. Only after the inflammation subsided could the break be seen.

"Obviously I was very excited," Alvarez said to reporters through a translator. "I thought that was going to be the avenue for my return. But I was uncomfortable and wasn't feeling good. And that's where we took the decision."

The seven-year veteran added that trying to play through the injury may have caused further damage, including the fracture.

Alvarez's diminished performance and subsequent absence has hurt the Astros' production at designated hitter and left field, the two positions he typically plays during a season. Houston has gotten a .239/.309/.383 average with 7 home runs and 25 RBI from the DH spot and a .233/.293/.353 line with 6 homers and 23 RBI from left field.

Without Alvarez, the Astros have gone 15-11 and managed to take first place in the American League West, holding a half-game lead over the Seattle Mariners going into Saturday's MLB schedule.