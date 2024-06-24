Astros are baseball's boogeymen, Paul Skenes continues to dominate, Steven Kwan is that dude & weekend recap

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The Houston Astros for the majority of this season have been underperforming and it’s reflected in their record. However, after a sweep this past weekend over the very dangerous Baltimore Orioles, it’s fair to wonder if the Astros are lurking, like the boogeyman, waiting to make their move on the 2024 season.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about why Houston could be one of the more dangerous teams to face, especially when they have Framber Valdez and Ronel Blanco pitching in the same series, and their offense really starts to the click. Can the Astros take advantage of a division that is still very much open? Time will tell.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about Paul Skenes continuing his brilliance on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates, pitching like he's still trying to get promoted to the big leagues, Steven Kwan's super success at the plate since returning from injury and Giancarlo Stanton landing on the injured list yet again for the New York Yankees.

Jack and Jordan close out the weekend recap episode talking about the first ever walk-off clock-off between the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals and why it was inevitable for it to happen at the always wacky Coors Field.

(2:51) - Steven Kwan is really good

(13:30) - Astros are lurking

(22:38) - The series wins

(32:40) - Giancarlo Stanton back on the IL

(39:01) - Paul Skenes’ brilliance

(51:11) - The walk-off clock-off

(55:40) - Edwin Diaz ejected for sticky stuff

(1:00:52) - Looking ahead

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts