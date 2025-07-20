Arizona governor tours wildfire destruction along Grand Canyon's North Rim

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — (AP) — Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs toured the destruction left by a wildfire along the Grand Canyon's North Rim, on Saturday, surveying what she described as devastating damage.

The governor, who has called for an investigation into how the blaze was handled, sought to gather information ahead of meetings with federal officials next week, looked intently out the window as the Black Hawk helicopter she was riding snaked over the Grand Canyon.

White smoke emerged from the North Rim, and most of the Grand Canyon Lodge was reduced to a bare skeleton, though some of the building appeared intact from overhead. Some surrounding trees were no more than charred toothpicks on the ashen land, and whiffs of smoky air passed through the helicopter.

The wildfire was sparked by a lightning strike July 4. Four days later the National Park Service said it was being allowed to burn as part of a "confine and contain" strategy that the Grand Canyon National Park has leaned on for decades to clear dense vegetation, minimize future risk and make the ecosystem more resilient.

But a week after ignition, blustery winds, hot temperatures and lower humidity quickly intensified the flames, prompting officials to shift to aggressive suppression and order evacuations. The blaze has charred more than 18 square miles (46 square kilometers), and as of Saturday it was 8% contained, according to fire information officer Stefan La-Sky.

No injuries have been reported, but the Dragon Bravo fire on the canyon's less-frequented North Rim destroyed more than 70 structures, including a visitors' center, historic cabins and the nearly century-old Grand Canyon Lodge.

After touching ground, Hobbs visited the incident command post. Lined with trailers and dotted with yurts and tents, the fire camp currently houses more than 800 personnel who have come from various federal, state and local entities and independent contractors to help fire suppression efforts. The camp functions similar to a tiny town.

The governor shook hands with members of the crew in the mess hall and met with officials including those from Grand Canyon National Park, the Department of Interior and the National Park Service as well as the incident commander. She said she was encouraged to hear that mitigation is a priority for the federal government.

“This is federal jurisdiction, but fire doesn’t know that boundary, and we all have to work together,” Hobbs said.

The governor has called for an investigation into why the park service did not immediately put out the flames during the hottest and driest period of summer. Members of the state's congressional delegation also have raised questions.

Hobbs said she is not second-guessing the initial response. She said after the fire is managed, she is seeking answers to what went into the decision-making and whether there were missteps.

The park service has defended its actions.

Hobbs is set to meet this week with leadership in the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior about their decisions in managing the wildfire this upcoming week.

She said in a video statement Wednesday that she has not seen any indication that a lack of federal resources are to blame for the spread of the blaze.

Last month President Donald Trump ordered government officials to consolidate wildland firefighting into a single program, despite warnings from former federal officials that it could be costly and increase the risk of catastrophic blazes.

The North Rim is closed for the rest of the season along with a pair of campgrounds near the Colorado River at the bottom of the canyon.

___

The Associated Press' women in the workforce and state government coverage receives financial support from Pivotal Ventures. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.