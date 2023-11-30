Arizona county election officials indicted for allegedly interfering with the midterm vote count

NEW YORK — Two Arizona election officials were charged with interfering with the midterm vote count, according to charges filed by the Arizona Attorney General.

Cochise County, AZ Supervisors Suzanne Judd, age 61, of Willcox, and Terry Thomas "Tom" Crosby, were charged with allegedly holding up the certification of the midterm election.

Between Oct. 11, 2022, and Dec. 1, 2022, Judd and Crosby conspired to delay the canvass of votes cast in Cochise County in the November 2022 General Election, according to a press release from the Attorney General's office.

The Attorney General is a Democrat.

The indictment further alleges that Judd and Crosby knowingly interfered with the Arizona Secretary of State's ability to complete the statewide canvass for the 2022 General Election, by preventing the canvass of votes from Cochise County from occurring during the time period required by Arizona law.

Crosby's lawyer, Dennis I. Wilenchik, told ABC News, "The Indictment is the product of nothing but political partisanship, but again not unexpected. She charged him with Interference with an Election Officer and Conspiracy. Both charges are without any basis and should be defeated if there is any justice. We intend to vigorously defend the charges and move for a remand possibly after obtaining the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings."

Judd reportedly told a local outlet that she was in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, but denies any wrongdoing.

Judd did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.