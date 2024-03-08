Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' dropped at midnight. Here are the easter eggs fans have noticed so far.

On March 8, Ariana Grande released her long-awaited seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, on all platforms, marking the singer's first album since Positions in 2020. In less than 24 hours since its release, Eternal Sunshine has reached No. 1 on the U.S. Apple Music albums chart and sent her fans — also known as Arianators (or Ariheads) — into a frenzy. They've been quick to jump on social media to discuss the album's revelations and easter eggs.

Mac Miller and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Grande fans and cinephiles alike were quick to point out that the album's title appears to be a direct reference to the 2004 Michel Gondry-directed sci-fi romance film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind that stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. In fact, Grande even confirmed the film's influence on this "concept album," calling it a reflection of her "psychotic, dream world."

Ariana Grande talks to Apple Music about her album being inspired by the movie ‘Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind’ and her love for Jim Carrey:



“I don't know if you know this, but my first screen name was JimCarreyFan42. So I was definitely very young. It's always been a… pic.twitter.com/0WoZYT0KxW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 7, 2024

"I'm a massive Jim Carrey fan," the pop star, 30, told Apple Music 1 on March 7, before talking about how Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which chronicles a couple's breakup and their decision to erase one another from their memories by way of a clinical procedure, is one of her favorite films.

“I think the movie is so beloved because so many people can relate to knowing that something isn’t right but loving so much and wanting to stay and wanting to figure it out," she said. "I think it kind of fell into place that these songs had little tidbits of that theme. I just felt really inspired by it.”

In the music video for the album's single "We Can't Be Friends," Grande is seen in a wood-paneled waiting room, similar to the one in the film, and is filling out a form consenting to have her memory erased. She plays Peaches, a character inspired by Winslet's free-spirited protagonist Clementine, and recreates notable shots from the film with video co-star Evan Peters.

While Grande has spoken about her admiration of Carrey and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind itself, the film was also one of late rapper Mac Miller's favorites. Grande and Miller famously dated from 2016-18. The popular Pittsburgh native tragically passed away in September 2018 at 26 years old. With this in mind, some fans believe the album's title was also another way for her to honor him.

"I love Jim Carrey when he's being serious. He killed this role. Whenever I'm talking to a girl, I always tell them to watch Eternal Sunshine. It cuts deep," Miller told Complex in 2013.

Do we hear Mac Miller’s voice on Eternal Sunshine?

Grande and Miller first collaborated on her 2013 track "The Way" as part of her debut album, Yours Truly. The track "Ghostin" from her 2019 album Thank U, Next is believed to be about Grande mourning Miller's passing.

On Eternal Sunshine, however, fans believe that Grande may have featured Miller's voice on the title track. In the opening seconds of "Eternal Sunshine," Grande can be heard laughing. Some believe that Miller's laugh can be heard too, and that Grande inserted an audio clip from a video she recorded of him when they were still dating. Knowing that Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was also one of Miller's favorite films, fans think placing this audio on this specific track was entirely intentional.

"I can't believe she added the same laugh from the Mac video," TikTok user Mags (@maggielikescats) wrote.

Does Grande hint at what may have ended her marriage with Dalton Gomez?

While it's hard to say if and exactly how many songs were inspired by Grande's ex-husband, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, there are certain lyrics that have many fans convinced he cheated on her. The most damning, according to fans, can be heard on "Eternal Sunshine," on which they claim Grande alludes to infidelity.

Ariana Grande on title track, “eternal sunshine:”



“Hope you feel alright when you’re in her. I found a good boy, and he’s on my side. You’re just my eternal sunshine.” pic.twitter.com/t0cbSVBUrC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2024

On the first verse of the album’s third track, “Don’t Wanna Break Up Again,” Grande also sings about crying herself to sleep and needing to pull it together:

I fall asleep crying, you turn up the TV

You don't wanna hear me

One more sleepless night

Big day in the morning

So, I take my time to self-soothe

Some fans believe the "big day in the morning" line refers to Grande's time filming the forthcoming feature film adaptation of Wicked in London from 2022-24. Grande and Gomez filed for divorce in 2023 after two years of marriage.

A representative for Gomez did not immediately respond to Yahoo News's request for comment.

getting with ariana after the worst years of her life and making her finally feel like she found true love and was healing only to cheat on her and be a horrible husband… dalton gomez i hate you so much. pic.twitter.com/l0HKIqj7bP — َ (@AL13NSUPERSTAR) March 8, 2024

"Dalton, can you fight? Because if you haven't heard, we're all coming for you," Tabs (@sincerelytabs) says in a video she posted.

Does she put the Ethan Slater infidelity rumors to rest?

Eternal Sunshine's seventh track, "True Story," on the other hand, is believed to address the rumors that Grande's boyfriend, her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, was still married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, with whom he welcomed a son in August 2022, when they got together. Grande and Slater's relationship timeline prompted suspicion that they cheated on their spouses to be with one another.

Grande told Apple Music 1 that "True Story" is "an untrue story based on all untrue events" in which she plays the role of "the bad girl." In the first verse, the R.E.M. beauty founder sings:

I'll play the villain if you need me to

I know how this goes, yeah

I'll be the one you pay to see, play the scene

Roll the cameras please

Though unconfirmed, it’s possible Grande may be referring to having to “play the villain” that the tabloids have painted her to be in response to her relationship with Slater. If this is the case, then “True Story,” for some fans, can be interpreted as Grande reclaiming the narrative and speaking her truth.