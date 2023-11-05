Arab Muslim student at Stanford hurt in hit-and-run on campus: University police

STANFORD, Calif. — An Arab Muslim student at Stanford University was hurt in a hit-and-run on campus, and the incident is being investigated as a potential hate crime, according to university police.

The victim said on Friday afternoon the driver "made eye contact with him," accelerated and hit him, and then drove away and yelled "---- you and your people" out the car window, Stanford's Department of Public Safety said.

"I never imagined becoming the victim of a hate-driven attack," the victim said in a statement, according to San Francisco ABC station KGO. "His hateful screams ... still echo in my ears as I grapple with the emotional pain this incident has left in its wake."

The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, the Department of Public Safety said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident as a potential hate crime, according to the university. CHP did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

"We are profoundly disturbed to hear this report of potentially hate-based physical violence on our campus," Stanford University President Richard Saller and Provost Jenny Martinez said in a letter to the community. "Violence on our campus is unacceptable. Hate-based violence is morally reprehensible, and we condemn it in the strongest terms. We want to express our deep concern for the student who was injured, and for all affected by this incident."

Stanford police said security has been upped at locations on campus and the university is "continuing to work to provide a safe and secure campus environment in the context of heightened tensions related to the events in Israel and Gaza."

The victim reported that the driver was a white man in his mid-20s with short dirty blond hair, a short beard and round glasses, according to university police.

The suspect was driving a black Toyota 4Runner with an exposed tire mounted to the rear center and a Toyota logo in the center of the wheel. The 4Runner had a white California license plate with the letters M and J, university police said.

Stanford's Department of Public Safety said, "We encourage any witnesses to this incident to come forward and share with law enforcement any information they have. Please contact the CHP at 650-779-2700 or the Department of Public Safety at 650-329-2413."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.