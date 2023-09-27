Anthony Richardson still in concussion protocol, but takes steps to starting Sunday

Anthony Richardson hasn't been cleared to play this week, but the prognosis looks a lot more positive.

Last week, Richardson never practiced and never got out of the concussion protocol. The rookie quarterback missed the Indianapolis Colts' game against the Baltimore Ravens. Gardner Minshew II started in his place and helped lead an overtime win over the Ravens.

Richardson is making progress this week. According to coach Shane Steichen, Richardson remains in the protocol but will practice on Wednesday.

Per Shane Steichen, Anthony Richardson and Ryan Kelly will return to practice today, but remain in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/VPKxehLU2q — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 27, 2023

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that Steichen said Richardson will take "starter's reps," which is another sign the Colts believe he'll be ready for this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Richardson's return takes on some added importance due to the Colts' start. They're 2-1 to start the season, and in first place of the AFC South. It's early in the season but the rest of the division hasn't looked good at all. The Colts should feel like they can compete for a division title, and to this point Richardson has looked very good.

Richardson was the fifth pick of the draft and was inexperienced coming out of college, but he has passed it pretty well and has been as good as advertised as a runner. The Colts' future is Richardson, and the present is on his shoulders too. The Colts just need to worry about keeping him healthy. They don't want his concussions adding up.

But it does appear Richardson will be cleared for Sunday's game.