Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards took his trash talk too far during Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for "directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture toward a fan," the league announced.

The incident occurred during a timeout in the third quarter of the contest.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/BEyLXbBDCe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 22, 2025

This story will be updated.