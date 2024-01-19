Anthony Edwards goes off the backboard for wild dunk in second-half takeover vs. Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards has looked closer and closer to a superstar every year of his NBA career. On some nights, such as Thursday, he has made an argument he's already there.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard saved his team from an embarrassing upset from the recently Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies, posting 26 second-half points in a 118-103 win. The win moves Minnesota's conference-best record to 29-11.

Edwards had only two points at halftime, but told the TNT broadcast after the game he realized "nobody could guard me" and decided to start "BSing."

In this case, "BSing" meant driving into the paint, stopping, throwing the ball off the backboard then jumping from the elbow to throw down one of the wildest dunks of his young career.

Edwards' recap of the play to TNT:

"I was just trying to get to an elbow spot and he cut me off. I didn't have nobody to pass it to. I pump-faked and he jumped and so I was just like 'Might as well try it.' I saw someone doing it in the All-Star Game."

Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, that wasn't the end of it. The Timberwolves ripped off an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter to take a commanding lead in a game they once trailed by 13. The exclamation point came with less than two months remaining, when Edwards again took flight.

This time with a running start.

ANTHONY EDWARDS CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF ✈️ pic.twitter.com/CONAB7sAoU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 19, 2024

The performance continues a career season for Edwards, who entered Thursday averaging 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.5% from deep. It has been a transformative season for the Timberwolves so far and the former first overall pick's evolution into their alpha dog has been a major reason why.

Mike Conley had a good night as well with 17 points, 10 assists and 0 turnovers, while Rudy Gobert had 17 points, 10 rebound, six blocks and four assists. Naz Reid came off the bench with 20 points.