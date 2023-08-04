Anthony Davis reportedly signs three-year, $186 max extension to stay with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping Anthony Davis around through the 2028 NBA season. Davis reportedly inked a three-year, $186 max extension to stay with the team Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: Lakers star Anthony Davis has agreed on a three-year $186M max extension, tying him to franchise thru 2028 for total of $270M-plus, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Davis lands richest annual extension in NBA history at $62M. pic.twitter.com/bf9kWgD7uz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2023

Davis, 30, averaged 25.9 points and 12.5 rebounds in 54 games with Los Angeles last season.

