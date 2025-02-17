Angels outfielder Mike Trout making the move to right field: 'Just trying to preserve the legs'

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout will be switching things up this season. The veteran outfielder told reporters on Monday that he will be making the move from center field to right field this year.

Trout said he spoke with the Angels, deciding to make the switch to preserve his body physically for what he says is likely his "last couple years" in the league. Trout, an 11-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP, has spent his entire 14-year career with the Angels.

"Kind of just do everything on the table, as in, what's best for me, body-wise, to keep me on the field. Came to the conclusion that I'm gonna go to right field," Trout said. "Try it out. See where it goes."

Trout said that he will still play center field or designated hitter as needed, but that his primary position will be on the right.

"Just trying to preserve the legs and go out there and run some balls down at right," Trout said. "That's what we came to, and I'm with it."

"I just want to be on the field... I'm with it."



Mike Trout announces he will be moving from center field to right field this season. https://t.co/CxfgKJ8rG2 pic.twitter.com/1rr8W15LAT — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 17, 2025

It'll be a big switch for Trout, who has largely identified as a center fielder throughout his career. But Trout said that the change wasn't a surprise.

"I knew it was coming," he said. "Just gotta get used to it, but, I just wanna be on the field, so."

Trout said that his offseason prep was unchanged, but that he planned to talk to some right fielders to find out more about how it feels to play the position. The 33-year-old outfielder said he had conversations with the Angels about his position and his rest for this upcoming season.

"We had a good discussion. I just gotta be honest with them, about how I feel," Trout said. "They're trying to give me days off, but I wanna be out there just as long as I can."