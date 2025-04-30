National

Andre Agassi notches win in professional pickleball debut with star Anna Leigh Waters

By Kate Magdziuk, Yahoo Sports
Andre Agassi Hosts Life Time's First Pickleball Open Play Day In Las Vegas LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 12: Andre Agassi attends Life Time's first Pickleball Open Play Day at Life Time Green Valley on April 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Life Time) (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Life Time)
By Kate Magdziuk, Yahoo Sports

Tennis legend and eight-time Grand Slam Champion Andre Agassi walked away with a win in his professional pickleball debut on Wednesday, alongside star Anna Leigh Waters in the mixed pro doubles event at the U.S. Open Pickleball. The pair walked away with a 2-1 win against youngsters Tristan Dussault and Stevie Petropouleas, advancing to the third round of the tournament, taking place in Naples, Florida.

"Coming out with Anna Leigh, I was as nervous as a gypsy with a mortgage," Agassi joked in his post-win interview. No doubt, he chose the perfect partner with whom to make his debut; Waters, 18, is the No. 1 ranked women's pickleball player in the world, having gone pro at the astounding age of 12.

Though Agassi and Waters walked away with the win, Dussault and Petropouleas didn't make things easy for them, clawing their way back after a 0-1 start to follow up with a 11-9 victory to force a third match. Agassi and Waters won the final game 11-7 to advance and will play their next match against Trang Huynh-McClain and Len Yangvs.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!