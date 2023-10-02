National

Amber Alert issued for possibly abducted 9-year-old girl last seen at New York state park

By Julia Jacobo and Matt Foster, ABC News

New York State Police

By Julia Jacobo and Matt Foster, ABC News

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl who police said may have been abducted from a New York state park.

Charlotte E. Sena was last seen at the Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, New York, at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to New York State Police.

The child may have been abducted from the park, according to a post by state police.

Charlotte disappeared while on a bike ride at the campground where she was staying with family and friends, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte was on Loop A at the park, according to police. She went missing after she decided to ride one last loop on her own, Hochul said.

Authorities believe it is "quite possible" an abduction took place because investigators have already completed an "exhausted search" of the state park, New York State Police Lt. Col. Richard Mazzone told reporters.

A New York State Police command post has been established at the state park, Hochul said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!