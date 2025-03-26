Alleged victim in former Michigan coach hacking case speaks out: 'They have betrayed me'

ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the alleged victims in a widespread hacking scandal involving a former University of Michigan football coach said she feels "betrayed" by the school and is fearful that her personal information was further leaked online.

The woman is one of two anonymous plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed a day after the Department of Justice announced Matthew Weiss had been indicted on two dozen federal charges alleging he hacked into thousands of athlete and alumni accounts and downloaded private data, including intimate photos, over eight years.

"It never would have crossed my mind that I could have been involved, and that's, I think, why there's so much outrage on our end," the woman, a former University of Michigan female athlete, told "Good Morning America."

The Jane Doe said she was at the University of Michigan for six years as a student and employee and does not know Weiss.

"I've been a fan of the university my entire life," she said. "To know that I put so much trust and so much faith into that institution, and they have betrayed me in such a significant way -- I mean, it's terrifying."

Citing the allegations in the indictment against Weiss, the lawsuit claimed that Weiss was able to gain unauthorized access to the student-athlete databases of more than 100 colleges and universities maintained by Keffer Development Services, LLC, a Pennsylvania-based company, and downloaded the personally identifiable information and medical data of over 150,000 athletes.

The former coach is then accused of unlawfully gaining access to the social media, email and/or cloud storage accounts of more than 3,300 people, including the two plaintiffs, and then downloading personal, intimate photos and videos. Weiss primarily targeted female college athletes, the indictment alleged.

"I don't think there's really any way to know exactly what information of mine is out there," the Jane Doe said. "It's kind of one of those things that you can't really shut off."

Weiss is among the defendants in the lawsuit. ABC News has reached out to his attorney for comment on the lawsuit and federal charges and has not gotten a response.

The University of Michigan and the Regents of the University of Michigan are also named as defendants in the lawsuit, which alleged that as a result of their "recklessness and negligence," Weiss downloaded the women's "personal, intimate digital photographs and videos."

"I obviously am afraid of an individual that's capable of doing something like this, but I'm possibly more afraid of a university that has the opportunity to prevent it from happening and doesn't," the Jane Doe said.

In response to the lawsuit, Kay Jarvis, the director of public affairs for the University of Michigan, said in a statement to ABC News, "We have not been served with the complaint and cannot comment on pending litigation."

Keffer is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which claimed that the company's alleged "misconduct, negligence, and recklessness also contributed to Weiss invading the privacy of Plaintiffs and their fellow student athletes." ABC News has reached out to the company for comment and has not gotten a response.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the two plaintiffs and as a potential class action on behalf of other alleged victims. The number of potential class members is unclear but is estimated to exceed 1,000, the lawsuit stated.

Parker Stinar, a managing partner with the Chicago-based firm Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiffs, said he hopes to find out more about what happened to the alleged victims' information and "to better understand how the university failed these individuals and to hold them accountable."

"We're talking about the University of Michigan, one of the largest, most powerful and respected academic institutions in the world, that allowed this to take place by one of their employees," Stinar told "Good Morning America."

Stinar said this "isn't the first time that we have seen the University of Michigan fail their alumni and their athletes," pointing to the case of the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who served as the school's sports team physician for decades and was accused of molesting or sexually abusing more than 1,000 victims. In 2022, the university reached a $490 million settlement in connection with the allegations.

"We're seeing it again, where the university has failed to protect those that give their blood, sweat and tears to the school," Stinar said.

Weiss, 42, was arraigned Monday on 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, The Associated Press reported. His attorney, Douglas Mullkoff, declined to comment to the AP following the proceeding. ABC News also reached out to Mulkoff multiple times, but did not receive a response.

Weiss was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond, ESPN reported.

If convicted, Weiss could face up to five years in prison on each count of unauthorized access and two years on each count of aggravated identity theft, according to the attorney's office.

