Alleged trespasser at Memphis mayor's home charged with attempted kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of trespassing at the home of the Memphis, Tennessee, mayor has been charged with attempted kidnapping and stalking, according to police, who said the suspect had a Taser, gloves, rope and duct tape in his vehicle at the time of his arrest.

The suspect was apprehended and charged after police investigated "suspicious activity" in Mayor Paul Young's neighborhood, the Memphis Police Department said Wednesday.

"On Sunday night, around 9:30 pm, a man jumped a wall leading into our subdivision," Young said in a statement. "We now know that he walked straight to our home, knocking on the door with gloves on, a full pocket, and a nervous demeanor."

Surveillance footage showed that the individual went directly to the mayor's residence upon scaling the wall and did not approach any other home in the neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The suspect -- 25-year-old Trenton Abston -- has been charged with attempted kidnapping, stalking and aggravated criminal trespass, police said. He is detained at the Shelby County Sheriff's Office jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, online jail records show. It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

The Memphis Police Department credited the "rapid response" of its officers and the surveillance footage throughout the neighborhood with quickly identifying, locating and arresting the suspect.

"We understand the concerns raised by this incident and want to reassure the public that the Memphis Police Department remains fully committed to the safety of all residents, including our city's elected officials," the department said in a press release. "We take any potential threat seriously and will continue to act swiftly and thoroughly."

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over violence against elected officials, after two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot on Saturday in what prosecutors called "political assassinations." Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed, and Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were wounded in the attacks.

Young, who has served as Memphis' mayor since January 2024, cited the Minnesota shootings while making a plea that political violence "cannot become our norm."

"In today's climate, especially after the tragic events in Minnesota and the threats my wife and I often receive online, none of us can be too careful," Young said in a statement on Instagram while sharing a photo of him and his family. "The link between angry online rhetoric and real-life violence is becoming undeniable."

"Let's do better," he added. "Let's raise our discourse, reduce the hate, and protect one another -- no matter our beliefs. Let's reclaim our strength as one community. Let's choose love."

