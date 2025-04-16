Alleged arsonist targeted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro over Palestine, search warrant says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The suspected arsonist who allegedly tried to kill Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro decided to firebomb his official residence because of "what he wants to do to the Palestinian people," according to a search warrant signed by Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators obtained several warrants as part of the investigation into the early Sunday morning arson attack, including for suspect Cody Balmer's storage unit, electronic devices and parents' home, where he told a Dauphin County judge he had recently been living.

Balmer, 38, targeted Shapiro "based upon perceived injustices to the people of Palestine," one of the warrants said, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Attorney General Pam Bondi strongly condemned the attack in remarks at the Department of Justice on Wednesday, but she declined to label the act "domestic terrorism" or commit to opening a separate federal case against the suspect.

"It is absolutely horrific what happened to him," Bondi said. "We have been praying for Josh, for his family. Those photos, it was horrible. I firmly believe that they wanted to kill him. The defendant allegedly said he was going to use a hammer if he could have gotten to the governor. I've known the governor many, many years. It is horrible, and yes, we are working with state authorities to do -- it's now a pending investigation -- anything we can to help convict the person that did this and keep them behind bars as long as possible."

Bondi did not answer a direct question from a reporter about whether she would label the action "domestic terrorism," as she has repeatedly described the wave of attacks carried out on Teslas and dealerships around the country in recent months.

The attack occurred hours after the Shapiro family hosted more than two dozen people for the first night of Passover.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. ET Sunday and the family was safely evacuated.

Investigators have not released a motive for the attack, but the search warrant represents the most direct indication of why Balmer allegedly hopped a fence at the governor’s mansion, broke windows and hurled Molotov cocktails police said he made from beer bottles and gasoline.

Balmer called 911 less than an hour after the attack, identified himself and told the call-taker that he will not take part in Shapiro's plans "for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people," the warrant said, according to the sources. Balmer added Shapiro needed to "stop having my friends killed."

After turning himself in, Balmer allegedly told police he would have attacked Shapiro with a hammer if he happened upon the governor inside the residence, according to court documents.

Balmer faces eight criminal charges, including attempted murder, terrorism and aggravated arson. Prosecutors at this time have not invoked a hate crime law, which in Pennsylvania is known as ethnic intimidation.

The Pennsylvania State Police has hired an outside investigator to conduct a review of its security posture at the governor’s mansion. The review will include a "risk and vulnerability assessment of the Governor’s Residence and grounds," police said.

