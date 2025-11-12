Alexander brothers, luxury real estate brokers, must face sex trafficking charges, judge rules

(NEW YORK) -- A federal judge in New York decided the wealthy Alexander brothers must face charges they conspired for more than a decade to drug, sexually assault and rape dozens of women, rejecting the luxury real estate brokers' attempt to dismiss the indictment by arguing it is legally deficient.

The judge, Valerie Caproni, agreed to dismiss one of the charges, attempted sex trafficking, ruling it falls outside the statute of limitations.

She ruled the rest of the charges in the sex trafficking case must stand.

"As much as Defendants want to characterize the charged conduct as just men behaving badly, that is not what the Indictment charges," Caproni wrote in her order, entered on Wednesday. "The charges are that three grown men conspired to entice women and girls to travel in interstate and foreign commerce, to provide things of value to those women and girls, and to use force and drugs in order to have sexual contact with those victims."

Former luxury real estate brokers Tal and Oren Alexander and their brother Alon have pleaded not guilty. They argued, in part, that the indictment should be dismissed because the federal government was seeking to prosecute a local crime of sex trafficking. The judge rejected the argument.

"This is far from a 'local' crime; it stretches from Martha's Vineyard to New York to Florida to Israel and involves the movement of women and girls from various Points A to various Points B where they would be, as planned by Defendants, sexually assaulted. Prosecuting this case federally simply does not run afoul of the balance between federal and state authority," Caproni wrote.

The brothers are next due in court on Nov. 24.

Oren and Tal Alexander gained notoriety in New York's luxury real estate market through their company, Alexander Group, and have been under federal investigation alongside Oren's twin, Alon, since late 2024.

They have been accused of luring women to nightclubs and parties, then drugging and sexually assaulting them.

Oren Alexander's lawyer, Richard Klugh, said earlier this year the charges were misguided and lacked merit. Defense attorney Deanna Paul, who is representing Tal, called the allegations "speculative" earlier this year.

Alon Alexander's attorney, Howard Srebnick, said in response to the May superseding indictment that Alon "passed a lie detector test, administered by a former, senior FBI polygraph examiner, establishing his innocence to the accusations in the earlier version of the indictment."

The brothers are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial, which is currently scheduled for January.

