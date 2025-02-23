National

Alex Ovechkin scores 32nd career hat trick on the way to breaking Wayne Gretsky's all-time record

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports
Edmonton Oilers v Washington Capitals WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 23: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Capital One Arena on February 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. The goal was Alex Ovechkin 880th goal. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Alex Ovechkin is inching closer and closer to breaking Wayne Gretsky's all-time goals record — and on Sunday, he gave himself a big boost. The Washington Capitals captain scored his 32nd career hat trick in Sunday's game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Ovechkin's three points marked his 880th, 881st and 882nd career goals. The 39-year-old winger is now within 13 goals of breaking Gretsky's all-time record of 894.

Ovechkin's first two goals came in the second period of Sunday's game. His first was a well-placed shot right down the center.

Ovechkin's second goal of the game came during a power play late in the period, with the winger hitting a beautiful shot from the left side off a pass from Jakob Chychrun.

With the Capitals up 6-3 near the end of the third period, Ovechkin hit an empty-netter to secure his hat trick. As hats rained down on the rink, Ovechkin took a lap around the ice to fist-bump his teammates and his son, who sat behind the glass. The goal iced a dominant 7-3 win for Washington.

26 years after Gretsky scored his final goal, Ovechkin is now within striking distance of that record. The forward started the 2024-2025 season hot, scoring 15 goals in 18 games. However, Ovechkin suffered a broken fibula in November, causing him to miss five weeks and causing many to fear that he wouldn't be able to take a run at the record this season.

Sunday was Ovechkin's second hat trick of the 2024-2025 season, after scoring three goals on Nov. 17 against the Vegas Golden Knights — days before the injury that sidelined him long-term.

The 39-year-old hasn't missed a beat since returning to play, scoring four goals in his first five games back, and continuing on a hot streak as the season has gone on. Ovechkin currently sits at seventh in the NHL with 29 goals this season, despite only playing in 40 games.

There are 25 games left in the regular season, giving Ovechkin plenty of time to go for Gretsky's record before the playoffs.

