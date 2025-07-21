National

Alaska Airlines resumes operations after all flights grounded due to an IT outage, the airline says

By Ayesha Ali, ABC News
Alaska Airlines At San Diego International Airport Kevin Carter/Getty Images (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
(SEATTLE) -- Alaska Airlines resumed operations late Sunday about three hours after having requested a ground stop for all of its flights, according to the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration.

"At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that’s impacting our operations. We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights until the issue is resolved," the airline said in a statement Sunday evening.

The airline said it resumed operations at about 11 p.m. PT.

"We apologize to our guests for this inconvenience. There will be residual impacts to our operation throughout the evening. If you are traveling tonight, please check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport," the statement continued.

On Monday, the airline said the issue was hardware-related and not the result of a cybersecurity incident.

"A critical piece of multi-redundant hardware at our data centers, manufactured by a third-party, experienced an unexpected failure," the airline said in a statement. "When that happened, it impacted several of our key systems that enable us to run various operations, necessitating the implementation of a ground stop to keep aircraft in position. The safety of our flights was never compromised."

ABC News has reached out to the FAA for more information.

