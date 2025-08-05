Air quality alerts in place for 10 states as wildfires burn in Canada and West

Red flag warnings remain in place for parts of Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming due to very dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds and fires in these areas may undergo rapid development as new fires could begin quickly.

This comes as 741 wildfires continue to burn in Canada, with 304 labeled “out of control” and fires have burned more than 16 million acres in Canada this year -- more than double their 10-year average to date.

This is already the third most destructive year for wildfires in Canada by acres burned since records began in 1983.

In fact, with only 1 million more acres needed to reach the number two spot, it is almost inevitable at this point that 2025 will likely be second on the list for most acres burned by wildfires in Canada since recording began, with first place being 2023 when more than 42 million acres burned.

Meanwhile, these western wildfires are creating smokey skies for millions, from Los Angeles to San Diego and to Las Vegas.

Air quality alerts are now in place for 10 states from Minnesota to Connecticut and, on Tuesday afternoon, Boston is expected to see a nice break from the smoke thanks to onshore winds keeping smoke inland as Detroit and New York City may catch more of a break due to winds from the east as well.

Smoke will be medium to heavy from Duluth to Green Bay to Buffalo to the Hudson Valley as smoke is expected to continue around the region on Wednesday as well.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Dexter continues to push out to sea without threat to land as an area with a 30% chance for tropical development remains off America’s southeast coast.

A low pressure system may develop later this week and then push west or northwest but, regardless of development, additional rainfall is expected for the late-week and weekend in the Southeast.

A disturbance has also moved off the coast of Africa and ,with gradual development over the Atlantic, a tropical depression may form late this week or weekend as the system continues moving west over the central tropical Atlantic with the National Hurricane Center giving this system a 50% chance for development over the next seven days.

On Tuesday, more than 9 million Americas in Georgia and Alabama are under a flood watch, including Atlanta, because heavy rainfall with rates of 2 inches per hour may lead to flash flooding.

Heat continues to be a problem around parts of the country as record high temperatures are possible in the Southwest, including for cities like Phoenix and Tucson, as an extreme heat warning is in place for more than 7 million Americans here with temperatures from 108 to 118 possible through Friday.

