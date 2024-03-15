National

After signing Russell Wilson, Steelers trade 2022 1st-round pick Kenny Pickett to Eagles

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
The Russell Wilson signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't seem to signify the end of the Kenny Pickett era, though it was going to take a lot of work for Pickett to get back in the team's short- and long-term plans.

Pickett and the Steelers decided to end it anyway.

Pickett, a 2022 first-round pick by Pittsburgh, was surprisingly traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It was for a "pick swap," and Schefter said that Pickett "preferred to move on" after the team signed Wilson.

