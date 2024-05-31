After conviction, Trump to hold press conference at Trump Tower

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is set to address reporters on Friday morning -- the day after being found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush-money trial.

"PRESS CONFERENCE TOMORROW MORNING AT 11:00 A.M.," Trump posted on his social media platform shortly after he left court on Thursday.

Trump will speak from the atrium of Trump Tower just feet away from the golden escalator he rode down in 2015 when he kicked off his first bid for president.

Now, nearly nine years later, Trump will further respond to his conviction and the legal battle he faces that has been much of the focus of his third presidential bid. Campaign officials and some supporters are also expected to be present.

"He's ready to get out there and start fighting," senior adviser Jason Miller told FOX News on Thursday.

In the wake of his guilty verdict, Trump and his campaign have sought to center their focus back on the campaign trail, arguing that "the real verdict" will happen on Election Day and urging supporters to donate to Trump's campaign.

Trump has been attempting to turn the verdict around to his advantage by aggressively fundraising off of it, blasting out fundraising emails to smaller dollar donors, calling himself a "political prisoner," and also attending a fundraiser with major Republican donors in Manhattan Thursday night just hours after the verdict dropped.

Trump currently doesn't have any public campaign events scheduled for next week; however, he is expected to do a fundraising blitz through the West Coast.

The presumptive Republican nominee is facing additional criminal charges with two cases brought in federal courts and an additional in state court. Trump is set to be sentenced on July 11 -- three days prior to the Republican National Convention where he will become the Republican presidential nominee.

