Aaron Gordon's game-winner, Nikola Jokić's 42 points and 22 rebounds stun Thunder as Nuggets steal Game 1 in West semis

Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds remaining as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119 Monday to steal Game 1 of their West semifinal series.

Denver finished the game on a 19-6 run after being behind for most of the night, but it was Nikola Jokić who would not let the Nuggets stop. Jokić had 42 points on 15-of-29 shooting, 22 rebounds and six assists and powered Denver's rally down the stretch.

With the Thunder nursing a 119-118 lead after a pair Gordon free throws, Chet Holmgren was fouled and stepped to the line to increase Oklahoma City's lead. But he missed both free throws to leave the door open for Denver.