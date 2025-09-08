9-year-old boy arrested for bringing loaded gun onto school bus: Police

(OCALA, Fla.) -- A 9-year-old boy in Florida was arrested and faces multiple charges for allegedly bringing a loaded revolver onto his school bus, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, which unfolded on a school bus Monday morning while students were being transported to an elementary school in Ocala, police said.

Officers responded to the bus for a report of a student in possession of a firearm, after students had alerted the bus driver, who then called 911, the Ocala Police Department said.

Several students directed the officers to a 9-year-old boy on the bus believed to be in possession of a gun, police said.

"The juvenile was safely detained after initially resisting officers," the Ocala Police Department said in a statement. "A loaded .38 caliber revolver was recovered from the floor near the juvenile's seat."

The gun was taken without permission from the "secured bedroom" of the child's relative, police said.

The student allegedly admitted to taking the gun on Sunday and then bringing it onto the bus concealed in his clothing, police said.

"He also admitted to showing the firearm to other students but stated he did not intend to harm anyone," police said.

The child was arrested and faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor, carrying a concealed firearm, armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest without violence and disruption of a school function, police said.

The bus was en route to College Park Elementary School, in Marion County, police said. ABC News has reached out to Marion County Public Schools for comment.

Police commended the students for alerting their bus driver.

"This incident shows why staying vigilant and reporting concerns quickly is critical," the Ocala Police Department said. "We will remain committed to supporting our schools and community while we pursue justice."

Police said they will not be releasing any further identifying details due to the child's age.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities did not say if anyone else may be arrested in connection with the incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.