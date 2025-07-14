9 dead, dozens hurt in fire at assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts: Officials

(FALL RIVER, Mass.) -- Nine people have been killed and dozens are hurt as a fire tore through an assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, officials said.

About 50 firefighters, including about 30 who were off duty, descended on the scene of the Sunday night fire at the Gabriel House assisted-living facility, officials said.

Some people were rescued through their windows at the hard-to-access building, Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said.

Thirty people, including five firefighters, were taken to local hospitals after the five-alarm fire, Bacon said.

One person is in critical condition, Bacon said. The five firefighters have already been released, officials said.

The building -- which was home to about 70 people -- is now clear, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. One official briefed on the probe told ABC News that, as a preliminary matter, the fire does not appear to have been set intentionally. More likely, the source said, it appears to have been caused by some sort of electrical or mechanical problem.

It's not clear if the sprinklers went off, officials said.

"My heart goes out to those who are waking up to the most horrific news imaginable about their loved ones this morning," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement on Monday. "I'm grateful to the firefighters and first responders whose heroic efforts saved lives. We are all praying for those who lost loved ones and for the full recovery of those who were injured."

"A full investigation is already underway," she continued. "I know the people of Fall River are strong and resilience, and now is the time for us to all come together to support one another through this terrible tragedy."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Matt Foster and Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

