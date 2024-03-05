76ers star Tyrese Maxey out vs. Nets with concussion after slamming head on Mavs F Derrick Jones Jr.'s knee

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets while being evaluated for a concussion, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Maxey hit his head hard in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks, and he started experiencing concussion-like symptoms over the past day, the team said. It’s unclear how long he will be sidelined.

#Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey will miss tonight’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center and has returned to Philly to be further evaluated after experiencing concussion-like symptoms within the last 24 hours, according to a team source.

After sustaining impact to… — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 5, 2024

Maxey was driving to the hoop in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon at the American Airlines Center when he slipped and fell directly into the knee of Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. The back of Maxey’s head slammed into Jones’ knee hard, and he remained down on the court for quite some time before leaving the game.

Jones was cleared to return to the game, however, and he finished with 24 points in a team-high 39 minutes. The 76ers beat the Mavericks 120-116.

Maxey is in the middle of a career season in Philadelphia. The 23-year-old is averaging 26 points and 6.3 assists per game this year, his fourth with the 76ers, and he earned his first All-Star nod this season. Maxey, who the 76ers took with the No. 21 overall pick in 2020, is in the final year of his rookie deal.

After Tuesday’s game at the Barclays Center, the 76ers will return home on Wednesday for a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. If Maxey can’t play there, he’ll have another shot on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans before the 76ers head to Madison Square Garden for back-to-back games against the New York Knicks next week.

The 76ers enter Tuesday’s game with a 35-25 record, which has them in fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.