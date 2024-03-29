National

76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr., Nick Nurse each fined $50K by NBA for confronting officials after game

By Sean Leahy,Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Philadelphia 76ers' Nick Nurse, center, and Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) react to officials after the 76ers lost an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse and forward Kelly Oubre Jr. have each been fined $50,000 by the NBA for confronting officials following Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In Nurse's case, he is being punished for "aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing game officials;" while Oubre Jr. is being fined for "verbally abusing and directing an obscene gesture toward game officials."

It was a controversial loss for the 76ers, who argued that Oubre Jr. was fouled by Paul George before his game-winning shot attempt was blocked by Kawhi Leonard. There was no call on the play and the Clippers took the one-point victory.

Enraged by the call, Nurse rushed to the court and had to be held back by other team personnel. He wasn't alone, as Oubre Jr. took the opportunity to point at each official and deliver a message.

"You're a b****. You’re a b****. You’re a b****," Oubre Jr. appeared to say to the referees before he was also pulled away.

Nurse said after the game he believed there was enough contact to garner a call. "But that's the way it goes sometimes," he added.

Oubre Jr. remain steadfast that a foul should have been called when speaking to the media afterward, but also apologized for his actions.

In the end, Nurse and Oubre Jr. were correct in their belief as the officials admitted a missed call following the game.

"On the last play on the floor, in real time the crew interpreted that play as the defender jumping vertically. However, in post-game video review we did observe some slight drift to his left by the defender George, and a foul should have been ruled," NBA referee Kevin Scott said in a pool report via Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia inquirer.

