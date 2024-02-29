76ers center Joel Embiid on returning this season: 'If I feel good, I'm playing'

If Joel Embiid is healthy, then he plans to play, he told reporters on Thursday.

The Philadelphia 76ers center was at the team's practice facility and expressed his desire to come back late in the regular season, if his recovery allows for it.

"It's the same mindset: If I feel good, I'm playing," he said.

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on coming back to play this season: pic.twitter.com/3toWaFwzlf — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 29, 2024

Philadelphia has gone 4-8 since Embiid injured the meniscus in his left knee versus the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. He had a procedure in early February to correct the injury, and at that time, the expectation was that he'd be evaluated in a month.

Embiid declined to provide any further update on his recovery timeline.

Prior to the injury, Embiid was in the conversation for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award, which he won last season. He was averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 37 games.

But due to the NBA's new 65-game threshold, Embiid isn't eligible to defend his MVP title.

The 76ers (33-25) are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference.