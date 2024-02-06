70 NYC Housing Authority employees arrested in corruption investigation

NEW YORK — As many as 70 current and former New York City public housing employees were charged Tuesday with accepting kickbacks from contractors in exchange for awarding city contracts, federal prosecutors in New York said.

The charges against the New York City Housing Authority employees present the largest number of federal bribery charges brought on a single day in the history of the Department of Justice.

The investigation involves the city’s Department of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

