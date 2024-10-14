7-Eleven to close hundreds of US locations before end of 2024

NEW YORK — 7-Eleven will close more than 400 of its "underperforming stores" across the U.S. and Canada in an effort to reduce costs and bolster earnings before the end of the year.

Seven & I Holdings, the Tokyo-based parent company of the convenience store chain, announced the news during an earnings call last week, saying 444 stores will be shuttered due to the cumulative factors of inflation, slower customer traffic, and declining cigarette sales.

"All of these have impacted our sales and merchandise gross profit," the CEO and President Joe DePinto said on the call.

As a result of the "macroeconomic conditions and evolving industry trends," DePinto added that the company has revised its earning guidance.

The company reported a 7.3% decline in store traffic back in August and and said during its latest earnings reporting that the pattern corresponds with the "pullback of the middle- and low-income consumer."

The total number of closures accounts for just over 3% of the more than 13,000 7-Eleven stores in North America.

