6 dead, 5 hurt in devastating Georgia house fire

NEWNAN, Ga. — Six people died and five others were hurt in a house fire in Georgia early Monday, officials said.

Those who died ranged in age from 6 to 70 years old, Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk said.

Firefighters responded to the house in Coweta County -- about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta -- around 5 a.m. and found more than half of the house engulfed in flames, Coweta County Fire Rescue said.

All 11 people inside the house were evacuated, according to fire rescue officials.

Six people died and five others were hospitalized, some with serious injuries, officials said.

One firefighter also suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to officials.

