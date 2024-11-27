5 stats that depict how elite the Boston Celtics are on offense | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devin dig into the shooting statistics that illustrate how elite the Boston Celtics are on offense this season.

Specifically, they analyze the ridiculous rate at which they are launching threes, and how it's setting them up for another NBA Championship run. They also praise Derrick White for his precision and resume that is strong enough for him to be an All-Star.

(2:16) The Big Number: 910

(15:12) Little Number 1: 12.4%

(21:13) Little Number 2: .635

(26:14) Little Number 3: 4.7

(31:57) Little Number 4: 8.33

(37:50) Over/Unders

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts