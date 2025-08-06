5 soldiers injured in shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia

(FORT STEWART, Ga.) -- Five soldiers were shot in an active shooter incident at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Wednesday, the base said.

The shooting at the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area was reported at 10:56 a.m. and a suspect was apprehended at 11:35 a.m., Fort Stewart said.

"There is no active threat to the community," the base said.

Victims are en route to the regional trauma center, Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, hospital officials told ABC News.

Fort Stewart is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on social media, "We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.