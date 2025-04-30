5 NFL teams with big questions coming out of the draft

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

In this episode of the "Inside Coverage" podcast, Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab, Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson spent a significant amount of time discussing teams with the biggest question marks after the NFL Draft. Here are some of the teams they flagged as having the most uncertainty heading into the offseason:

San Francisco 49ers

Schwab ranked San Francisco's offseason 32nd — last in the NFL — due to major talent losses, questions about the aging core (like George Kittle, Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey) and uncertainty around Brandon Aiyuk.

Robinson emphasized that the team lost a lot of core talent, and its defensively heavy draft needs to hit perfectly for San Francisco to quickly rebound. There's also anxiety about whether Brock Purdy can succeed without the same level of skill-position talent he's had the past couple of years.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns' quarterback situation is a "clown car," with too many options, especially after drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and no clear plan post-Deshaun Watson.

Robinson points out that it's highly unusual and nearly unmanageable to go into the season with four quarterbacks. There’s also internal concern about front-office dynamics and whether team owner Jimmy Haslam is making things more chaotic.

The quarterback room is crowded and unsettled — and, depending on how decisions play out, the Browns might be wasting draft capital and causing unnecessary drama in the locker room and front office.

New York Giants

Their quarterback situation is also murky. Russell Wilson was signed as a potential starter, Jameis Winston is in the mix, and first-round rookie Jaxson Dart is waiting in the wings. There are questions about how long Wilson will get before the team turns to Dart, especially with Brian Daboll coaching for his job. The Giants added talent this offseason, but the sequence and management of quarterbacks could dictate how the season unfolds — and whether the staff survives into 2026.

Dallas Cowboys

While the pundits praised the Cowboys' draft (especially for strengthening the offensive line), Schwab and Epstein both raised questions about the running back and wide receiver rooms. There is uncertainty around who, aside from CeeDee Lamb, is going to catch passes, and whether the Cowboys have enough firepower at running back, or might need to make moves (like an Amari Cooper reunion) before the season.

Despite a positive draft grade, Dallas' offensive skill-position depth is lacking compared to divisional rivals.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers, after finally drafting a receiver in the first round (Matthew Golden), still don't have a clear-cut WR1. There's a logjam of "good but not great" receivers, and neither Epstein nor Robinson was sure if any will emerge as an alpha target for Jordan Love. The lack of a proven, dominant receiver could keep the Packers as a "good but not great" team, especially in a tough NFC North.

