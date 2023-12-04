49ers are top dog, Packers are scary, first overall pick race | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to every game from the Week 13 NFL Sunday slate as they attempt to get ahead of the biggest storylines of the week and give their instant analysis to every game. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting a wild Sunday night game, where Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made a statement that they are to be taken seriously in a tight NFC Wild Card race. The San Francisco 49ers left no doubt that they should be atop everyone's power rankings this week and the race for the first overall pick is heating up with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both refusing to win games.

Later, Fitz and Frank react to each and every game from the weekend, highlighting the Los Angeles Rams on a win streak and staying in the playoff hunt, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the AFC South continuing to outperform expectations, Tyreek Hill for MVP (again) and much more.

The dynamic duo finish off the episode by looking ahead to the Monday night game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to keep rolling against a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.

00:50 - Kansas City Chiefs @ Green Bay Packers

13:35 - San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles

23:40 - Los Angeles Chargers @ New England Patriots

29:10 - Arizona Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

32:50 - Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

35:50 - Detroit Lions @ New Orleans Saints

38:05 - Atlanta Falcons @ New York Jets

40:15 - Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans

43:45 - Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans

48:40 - Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Rams

52:10 - Miami Dolphins @ Washington Commanders

56:40 - MNF Preview: Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."