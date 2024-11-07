43 primates on the loose in South Carolina town after escaping from research lab

YEMASSEE, S.C. — At least 43 primates were on the loose Thursday in a South Carolina town where authorities "strongly advised" residents to keep their doors and windows locked after the animals escaped from a research laboratory.

"At this point, none have been captured," the Yemassee Police Department said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Traps were being set around the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center in Yemassee, where the Rhesus Macaque monkeys escaped en masse around 9:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

Yemassee police officers were searching for the furry fugitives, which can grow to up to 21 inches tall and weigh 17 pounds, using thermal imaging cameras, according to the sheriff's office.

"Residents are strongly advised to keep doors and windows secured to prevent these animals from entering homes," the sheriff's office said. "If you spot any of the escaped animals, please contact 911 immediately and refrain from approaching them."

Police said they are working with staff of Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center to find the escapees.

"We want to assure the community that there is no health risk associated with these animals," police said.

Representatives of the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center could not be immediately contacted for comment.

According to its website, Alpha Genesis "provides the highest quality nonhuman primate products and bio-research services world-wide," including serum, plasma, whole blood and tissue samples.

