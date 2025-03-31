400,000 without power as Midwest battered by severe weather

CHICAGO — More than 400,000 customers across the Midwest were without power in the early hours of Monday after severe weather battered the region.

As of 5:30 a.m. ET, more than 292,000 customers were without power in Michigan, according to poweroutage.us -- a website that tracks power outages throughout the country.

Another 56,000 were disconnected in Wisconsin, 53,000 in Indiana, 15,000 in Kentucky and 13,000 in Ohio, the website said.

ABC News Chicago affiliate WLS reported that one person was killed in Valparaiso, Indiana, when "severe crosswinds" blew a tractor and a trailer onto their sides, according to a statement by Sgt. Benjamin McFalls of the Porter County Sheriff's Office.

Severe weather was forecast for much of the Midwest and South as the storm traveled eastward through the weekend.

More than 75 million Americans were in the threat zone of the storm as of late Sunday. The system was expected to bring a range of hazardous weather impacts, including severe thunderstorms and a wintry blast on the northern side.

Sunday's forecast said the severe weather was due to move to the East Coast and I-95 corridor from Upstate New York all the way south to Tallahassee and New Orleans on Monday.

Damaging winds will be the biggest threat for northern cities but tornadoes cannot be ruled out across southern areas.

ABC News Darren Reynolds and Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.