3 teens try to stab mom for turning off Wi-Fi: Sheriff

HOUSTON — Three teenage girls allegedly attacked their mom and tried to stab her with kitchen knives because she turned off the Wi-Fi, according to authorities in Texas.

The three siblings -- ages 14, 15 and 16 -- "allegedly coordinated a plan to try and kill" their mother, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Because the mom turned off the Wi-Fi, the teens allegedly grabbed kitchen knives Sunday night and chased their mother through their Houston home and into the street, according to the sheriff.

One of the girls threw a brick that hit their 39-year old mom in the ankle, and the girls' 70-year-old grandmother was knocked over while attempting to protect the mom, the sheriff's office said.

The mother and grandmother were not seriously hurt, the sheriff's office said.

The three siblings were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and were booked in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.

